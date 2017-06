A man with gunshot wounds was found on Enfield Street in Hartford Sunday. He later died at the hospital.

Hartford police are investigating a homicide that occured on Enfield Street Sunday.

Police said a man was found with several gunshot wounds around 10:30 a.m. at 91 Enfield Street.

The victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4261.