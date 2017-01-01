Hartford Police Investigating New Year's Day Homicide | NBC Connecticut
Hartford Police Investigating New Year's Day Homicide

By Alex Sferrazza

    Hartford Police say they are investigating a homicide case which took place overnight on New Year’s Day at 577 Park Street.

    The victim was an as-yet unidentified female police say.

    According to police, an arrest has been made in this case and the suspect has been taken into custody.

    Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley noted that despite this incident, the city of Hartford witnessed 14 homicides in 2016, an all-time low according to Foley.

    Check back for updates.

