Hartford Police Nab Suspect Accused of Robbing Bank

    Hartford Police Department
    Angel Colon is accused of passing this note demanding money from a bank teller at Key Bank in Hartford Friday afternoon.

    Hartford police have arrested a man accused of robbing the Key Bank on Park Street Friday afternoon.

    According to police the suspect, later identified as Angel Colon, 47, of Hartford, entered the bank at 1700 Park Street around 1:15 p.m. and passed a note demanding money from a teller. The teller gave Colon the cash and he took off, police said.

    A short time later an officer spotted a man fitting the description of the suspect and holding cash in his hands. Two witnesses identified that man as the suspect. Police said thy recovered $428 from the suspect.

    Colon was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree larceny.

