Hartford Police Seize Pistol from 17-Year-Old Suspect

Hartford police seized this pistol and cash from a teen suspect during directed patrols on Center Street Monday.

Hartford police seized a 9mm pistol from a 17-year-old suspect during patrol Monday evening.

Police said officers conducting directed patrols on Center Street noticed a car parked illegally in front of 8 Center Street, When they approached the car they saw a teen in the rear seat hiding what appeared to be a firearm in his pocket.

Officers asked the teen to get out of the car and when they searched him they discovered a Jiminez Arms 9mm pistol, $395 in cash, and 12 bags filled of a “green leafy substance” believed to be marijuana.

The teen, who was not identified due to his age, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, high capacity magazine, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, and weapons in a motor vehicle.