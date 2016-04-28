Hartford Police Seize 'Sizzurp' During Bust

Doctors and police are warning parents of a new drug mixture called Sizzurp. It was recently seized during a drug bust in the north end of Hartford. (Published Thursday, April 28, 2016)

Police arrested several people during a drug investigation in Hartford on Wednesday night and seized the drug concoction “Sizzurp.” They also seized guns, crack cocaine, PCP and marijuana.

Detectives from the Hartford Police Department's Vice and Narcotics Unit were conducting an undercover drug investigation in the area of Main, Nelson, Westland and Sanford streets after reports of drug deals and gunshots when they made the arrests.

Police initially arrested eight people and learned they were using 10 Stanford St. as a stash house for illegal guns and narcotics, so authorities searched an apartment on the first floor and found a loaded 9-milimeter handgun, 5 grams of crack cocaine, more than an ounce of liquid PCP, several bags of packaged PCP, $3,362 in U.S. currency and a bottle of syrup, or “Sizzurp.” The concoction is also sold as “purple drank,” according to the DEA.

“This is a very dangerous product," Dr. Chris Carroll, of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, said. "Because it’s so sweet, children can overdose on this very quickly and can quickly get into a lot more trouble than they think, to the point where they stop breathing or they drop their blood pressure or they even die from this drug.”

Seven people were arrested during the investigation.

During the initial arrests, police found $1,998 in cash, more than an ounce of crack cocaine, two ounces of marijuana and heroin.

Doctors say they've already had cases of children taking Sizzurp and encourage parents to lock up their medications or properly dispose of them.

Arrests:

Police charged Jeri Collins, 35, with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession of a hallucinogenic, possession with intent to sell a hallucinogenic and interfering with search warrant.

James Williams, 26, of Hartford, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession of a hallucinogenic, possession with intent to sell a hallucinogenic and interfering with search warrant.

Alexsondra Williams, 42, of Hartford, was charged with criminal possession of firearm, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession of a hallucinogenic and possession with intent to sell hallucinogenic.

James White, 52, of Hartford, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession of hallucinogenic and possession with intent to sell hallucinogenic.

Lishawn Williams, 34, of Manchester, was charged with interfering with a search warrant; Charles Jackson, 26, of Manchester, was charged with interfering with a search warrant; Jack Williams, 38, of Manchester, is charged with interfering with a search warrant; and Franchist Cofield, 32, of New Britain, has been charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell narcotics and possession of controlled substance.

Ciara Ortiz, 22, of Hartford, has been charged with possession of narcotics; David Fairley, 40, of Hartford, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell narcotics and operation under suspension; and Rose Gilhooly, 18, of Windsor Locks, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Kehoe, 33, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. It’s not clear where he is from.

Todd Joiner, 27, was charged with possession of a controlled substance; Pedro Santiago, 28, of Hartford, was charged with possession of a controlled substance; and Hawan McCray, 35, of East Hartford, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.