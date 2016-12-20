The Hartford ballpark that will be home to the Hartford Yard Goats is on track for the team to play baseball on opening day, according to the insurance company that has taken over construction and management of the project.

Opening day is scheduled for April 13, Patrick Nails, of Arch Insurance, told the Hartford Stadium Authority today during the stadium authority meeting.

The stadium authority, Arch Insurance and Whiting Turner all attended a meeting, originally scheduled for last week but pushed back due to a scheduling conflict.

Whiting Turner started working on the project following the city's firing of Centerplan when the minor league team was forced to play its entire inaugural season the road because the stadium was not done.

Aerials Show Progress of Dunkin' Donuts Park

(Published Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016)

Officials said Tuesday afternoon that the new contractor has been correcting work the previous contractor did.

They also had to fix issues from "serious water damage" that occurred while the building was shut down for a few months, but that work is now done.

Among the work the contractor did was rip out walls and other areas to ensure the steel is fire retardant, including kitchen and stairwells.

Crews also repoured concrete and said it was poured in such away in spots that it would be slippery in the event of rain.

According to the Executive Director of the Hartford Stadium Authority, Sean Fitzpatrick, the plan will be to open the stadium in phases with Temporary Certificates of Occupancy over the next four months.

The only section of the stadium not expected to be complete and ready by April 13, is the pit for Bear's BBQ in left field.

Michael Spinelli, the construction consultant for the project working for Arch Insurance and Whiting Turner, explained that the concourse above the pit needed to be completed before crews can finish work on the pit itself.

Spinelli added that he's confident the section will be complete before opening day, but due to required tests and inspections, he didn't think it was likely that Bear's would operational by April 13. It would likely be complete by April 19.

Spinelli described the pit as, "the tail of the dog," and emphasized that the concourse of the ballpark took priority.

“When this building is turned over to the city of Hartford this will be a properly constructed building,” Spinelli said.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said he's been assured the stadium will be completed in time and is pleased with the professionalism in the job.

“You know these guys are going to tell you when they encounter a problem. You know these guys are going to fix it and not cover it up which is a world of difference from what we were dealing with before,” he said.

But Hartford City Council President TJ Clarke is still skeptical the stadium will be complete on time and is fearful the city is at the end of its financial rope to complete the ballpark.

“We will see going forward you know, as to the timeline that was set if they are actually going to stick to that timeline,” Clarke said.