Residents can use the Hartford 311 app to report issues like potholes and request other city services.

With winter comes wear and tear on the roads, and at this point in the season drivers are probably coming across more potholes.

In Hartford, now those nasty spots can be reported through the Hartford 311 app and users can track the progress of when issues get fixed.

The app is free to download. Once downloaded users click the plus symbol to see a list of categories and report an issue. For potholes users would select “streets” then pothole.

Users can also see other issues reported nearby.

The app isn't only to report street issues - users can request other city services such as sanitation issues or for licenses and inspections.

Residents without a smartphone can still report issues by dialing 311 on their landline or (860) 757-9311 on a cell phone or online at the website here.

The city said Department of Public Works is focusing on fixing potholes during the warmer weather this week, so the time to report is now.

Note that Hartford 311 is designed for reporting non-emergency issues. Call 911 in any emergency.

For more information visit Hartford’s website.