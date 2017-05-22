Hartford to Offer City IDs to Undocumented Immigrants

The city of Hartford will begin a municipal ID program that will allow residents to obtain identification cards that will allow them access to city services, regardless of their immigration status.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and city and community leaders will hold a news conference at 11 p.m. to announce the launch of Hartford’s City ID program and release more information about what it entails.

Hartford is launching the program 10 years after New Haven became the first city in the country to offer ID cards to immigrants who were in the country illegally. When that happened, it set off a firestorm of protest.

Then-Mayor John DeStefano, an outspoken advocate for immigration reform, introduced the plan as a way to integrate people who were in the country illegally into the community, and offer them a means to have some type of identification that they could use in places such as banks.

"We've seen undocumented immigrants and their neighbors become the victims of robbery, assault and in one case even murder because thieves know they often carry large sums of cash in their pockets or store it in their homes," DeStefano said in 2007. "This is the case because undocumented immigrants do not have the identification information necessary to open bank accounts and thereby safeguard their hard-earned money."

DeStefano also hoped the ID cards would make undocumented immigrants more willing to report crimes to police.



