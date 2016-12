A 61-year-old Hartland man was killed when his car crashed into a tree Monday evening.

Police said Gary Delaney was driving on Peck Orchard Road in Hartland around 6:45 p.m. when his truck went off the road and crashed into a tree. Delaney died of his injuries.

State police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Veras at 860-626-1820.