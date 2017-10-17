Haunted Happenings in Connecticut

With just days to go before Halloween, there are haunted happenings all across Connecticut to satisfy your desire for all things spooky.

Here are some of them:

Bristol: The Haunted Graveyard at Lake Compounce, 186 Enterprise Drive

The Haunted Graveyard walkthrough begins at dusk.

Cost: Combo rides and graveyard tickets are $34.99 for adults and $27.99 for children who are 11 and younger. The price for only the Haunted Graveyard is $27.99 for adults and $22.99 for children 11 and younger. Parking is $9 if you buy online or $10 at the gate.

East Haven: Haunted Isle at the Shore Line Trolley Museum

Until the end of October, the oldest continuously running suburban trolley line in the U.S. becomes spooky. “Legend has it that somewhere in the woods at the end of the trolley tracks lurk the things that nightmares are made of. This fall a lonely trolley will carry passengers down the tracks to the gate. The choice is yours… enter if you dare!” the website says.

This is not recommended for children under 10, anyone who is pregnant, has a heart condition or asthma or is prone to seizures.

Trolleys leave from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28.

Cost: $12 for general admission, $20 for express admission.

Hamden: Creeperum Haunted House, 41R Marne St.

Creeperum Haunted House boasts a “sinister collection of creepy, fantastic and horrific oddities from around the world” and it is not recommended for children under 13.

It is open Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 31 at 41R Marne St., behind Monkey Joe's Party Center.

Cost: $20 for advance general admission, $25 at the door general admission, $33 for advance V.I.P speed pass cut to the front of the line, $40 at the door for V.I.P Speed Pass Cut to the front of the line.

North Haven: The Scream Haunted Attraction, 275 Valley Service Road.

The event is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29 and it’s not recommended for anyone under 14.

Cost: Tickets are $15. Group discounts are available for groups of 20 people or more.

Norwalk: The Haunting at Mill Hill, Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall St.

Tour the Mill Hill graveyard by lantern light and hear stories of murder, death and destruction. The organizers say the attraction is appropriate for children ages 8 and up.

Tours are available at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 and 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Tickets are $12 for children between 8 and 12 and $18 for teens and adults.

Shelton: Legends of Fear, Fairview Tree Farm, 2 Sam Mill City Road

At Legends of Fear, “unspeakable beings are lurking in the shadows of the eerie October moonlit nights.” On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Nov. 4 take the haunted hayride or be frightened at four attractions: the Hallow (for ages 12 and over), Melon Head Revenge Train, the all-new Helmock Manor Mortuary, Pine Hills Parish and The Dark Harvest.

Cost: $25 The Hallow (four attractions); $24 for the haunted hayride; $42 for a combo ticket for all five attractions; or $57 for VIP ticket, which is limited in quantity.

South Windsor: Nightmare Acres, 240 Governors Highway

Nightmare Acres, located at Nomads Outdoor Adventure, is not recommended for anyone under 14.

It is open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Oct. 29. Anyone under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Cost: Tickets range from $12 for the group rate to $35 for the nightmare pass. Cost is $5 to park in the Doosan parking lot.

Stratford: Fright Haven, 411 Barnum Ave.

Open Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 22, Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31. Organizers say you’ll be too scared to scream. Those with weak hearts, health conditions, young children and pregnant women are advised to enter at their own risk.

Cost: General admission tickets are $20 with an advance ticket purchase online or $25 at the door. A V.I.P. Cut the Line Speed Pass is $39 with an advance ticket purchase online or $49 at the door. A special V.I.P. ticket with a T-shirt is $49 with an advance ticket purchase or $55 at the door, which also entitles you to a souvenir fashion Fright Haven T-shirt.

Wallingford: Trail of Terror, 60 North Plains Highway, Wallingford

It is open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Sundays, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Oct. 29 and it’s not recommended for children under 10 to walk the trail. It is not recommended for young children to attend and children under 5 will not be allowed.

Cost:$20 for a timed ticket; $18 for a group timed ticket; $15 for general admission. PNA Park, located at the corner of N Plains Hwy and N Plains Industrial Road, provides parking for the Trail of Terror for $8 per car and $25 per coach or school bus.

Waterbury: Nightmare on Wolcott St., 1058 Wolcott St., Waterbury

Nightmare on Wolcott Street includes more than 55 rooms of terror, including chainsaws, creepy sounds, animatronics, live characters and more. It is open from 6 p.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Sundays. The event runs through Oct. 29. It is recommended for teens and adults. Younger children can go if children bring them, but organizers do not encourage that anyone be carried.

Cost: Tickets are $15.

