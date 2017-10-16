Hawthorn Street in Hartford is closed after a water main break early Monday morning, according to the Metropolitan District.

MDC officials said the 6-inch water main was installed in 1902. Two multi-family homes on Hawthorn Street between Imlay Street and Laurel Street were affected by the shutdown.

Water has been restored, officials from MDC said around 11:15 a.m., but it will take a few more hours to restore the road.

There is a CT Fastrak stop in the area, and commuters should make sure to plan around the road closure.