Hawthorn Street in Hartford Closed After Water Main Break

    Water Main Break Closes Hawthorn Street in Hartford (Published Monday, Oct. 16, 2017)

    Hawthorn Street in Hartford is closed after a water main break early Monday morning, according to the Metropolitan District.

    MDC officials said the 6-inch water main was installed in 1902. Two multi-family homes on Hawthorn Street between Imlay Street and Laurel Street were affected by the shutdown.

    Water has been restored, officials from MDC said around 11:15 a.m., but it will take a few more hours to restore the road.

    There is a CT Fastrak stop in the area, and commuters should make sure to plan around the road closure.

    Published at 5:18 AM EDT on Oct 16, 2017 | Updated 5 hours ago

