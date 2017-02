Crews are on the scene for an evacuation at the St. Raphael morgue in New Haven due to a haz-mat situation.

The city's fire department said it is on the scene after five liters of formaldehyde spilled at the Yale-New Haven Hospital's St. Raphael Campus on 1450 Chapel Street.

People in the area by the morgue have been evacuated.

There is no information on any none injuries.

No other details were immediately available.