Heading North This Weekend? Ski Conditions Are Ideal

If you're heading north for the weekend there will be plenty of snow for winter activities.

Northern New England can expect high temperatures in the middle 20s with partly cloudy skies and scattered snow showers.

While southern New England has experienced a rather quiet January, much of northern New England has a healthy snow pack.

Mountains like Jay Peak in Vermont and Bretton Woods in New Hampshire have over 40 inches of snow at the summit.

Higher elevations of northern New England can expect even more snow this weekend. The forecast calls for as much as 10" for areas along the northern Green Mountains.

Snow will fall in the White Mountains as well. Higher elevations of the Whites can expect 2 to 6 inches this weekend.

Snowmobiling conditions are ideal as well with a current base of 4-6 inches from northern Vermont to northern New Hampshire.