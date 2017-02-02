Hearings Approved for Women's Health Issues in General Assembly

Connecticut lawmakers will hear open arguments for and against state level expansions on women's health insurance coverage.

Lawmakers approved public hearings to be held later in the legislative session.

One of the bills that was approved would mandate that contraceptive coverage be part of insurance plans, the way it's currently covered under the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Mae Flexer said the state would have to step in to cover such treatments if the ACA, also known as Obamacare, is repealed.

“I think it’s critical that Connecticut stand up and fill whatever gaps may be available and healthcare coverage for Connecticut residents if the Affordable Care Act goes away," she said.

Peter Wolfgang, the Family Institute of Connecticut Action, says the state must make sure any health insurance coverage requirements would abide by settled law that came out of the Supreme Court. Specifically, Wolfgang says contraception should not be covered by religions groups if they oppose such treatments.

Wolfgang said, "Our concern is that people of faith not be forced against their will to provide things that are to be coerced by the government to provide things that are against their faith.”

A less controversial topic for the Family Institute would be mandated coverage for nursing mothers, things like breast pumps. Such pumps are currently guaranteed to be covered under the Affordable Care Act. Before it became law, there were no such guarantees for all insurance plans.

“We want to provide good options for women, ones that will actually help them instead of put them in a precarious position and that’s one that we can probably get behind," Wolfgang said.

Amy Farotti, from North Branford, had one breast bump not covered by insurance for one of her children, but her second child she did have coverage for.

The first pump cost her well over a hundred dollars, but the second pump, she said made her life much easier.

“I got the best breast pump out there, it was a lot smaller than the one I previously had. I was able to bring it back and forth to work much easier because of the size and it was one financial burden I didn’t have to worry about.”

Farotti says she hopes the state takes steps to mandate that all women who want to provide breastmilk for their children, can do so without an onerous financial burden.

“It should be a priority in Connecticut to make sure that this is covered for every mom.”