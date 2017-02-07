Heater Caused House Fire in Higganum: Fire Officials

Fire officials say a heater placed too close to flammable materials is to blame for a fire that heavily damaged a home in the Higganum section of Haddam Monday.

The Haddam Volunteer Fire Company and six mutual aid companies responded around 10:30 a.m. to fire at a home on Country Walk.

When crews arrived on scene they found flames coming from the from porch and the first floor roof. The homeowner and her children were already safely outside the building. Firefighters rescued two cats and three pet bunnies from the home.

Firefighters cut roof vents and removed knee walls on the second floor and drafted from an underground tank of Pokorny Road and a pond on Bartman Road to fight the fire. Crews were on scene for about three and a half hours, according to the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company.

Fire officials said the fire started on the front porch and is believed to have been caused by a heater that was too close to flammable materials.

Middletown’s South District, Killingworth Volunteer Fire Company, Chester Hose Company, Durham Volunteer Fire Department, Haddam Neck Volunteer Fire Department and East Haddam Fire Department all responded to the scene to assist, and the Deep River Fire Department provided station coverage.