Heavy Rain, Wet Snow as Storm Moves Through

While the major snows will miss Connecticut, beneficial rain and some snow will impact the state today.

Late this morning, snow is beginning across the state. The precipitation has already flipped to rain in shoreline areas.

Initially, temperatures will fall a few degrees due to evaporational cooling.

However, with no high pressure to the north, warmer air will win out fairly quickly.

This means heavy rain for most of Connecticut. Snow will likely hold on in far northwest Connecticut. Norfolk, for example, could very well pick up a half foot of snow.

South and east of the hill towns, the snow totals drop off fairly quickly.

Hartford has the potential for up to one inch of snow, but anything that sticks will wash away in the rain.

Northern New England, especially New Hampshire and Maine, will be crushed with one to two feet of snow. Fantastic for the ski areas!

The precipitation here in Connecticut will move out this evening.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and breezy with flurries. Highs will be near 40 degrees.