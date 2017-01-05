Heavy Town-Owned Machinery Stolen from Beacon Falls

Several pieces of town-owned heavy machinery were stolen from a garage in Beacon Falls and state police are investigating.

The Beacon Falls Resident Trooper Office received a complaint just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after thieves forced their way into a four-bay garage at Matthies Park.

A 1992 Woodchuck Chipper Model W/C 17-4B39 with “Town of Beacon Falls” on the chute, a 2008 Scag 52-inch Hydro Walk behind Mower, a 2010 DR Field/Brush Mower and a 1989 John Deere 265 Tractor were taken.

Police think several people were involved in the theft because of the size of the equipment and would have likely used trucks and trailers to move it.

Anyone with any information should call Resident Trooper Henriques at (203) 729-3313 or CSP Troop I at (203) 393-4200.