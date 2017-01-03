Higher Sales Taxes Could Be Used to Help Distressed Connecticut Cities

State taxpayers might be asked to help ease the burden of some of the state's most cash-strapped cities.

A proposal has been floated in the State Capitol, before lawmakers have even taken office for the 2017 session, that could see an increase in sales taxes, and devote that extra revenue to cities like Hartford, New Haven, and Waterbury which are all facing either break-even budget years, or steep budget shortfalls.

In the case of Hartford, the mayor has refused to rule out bankruptcy as a fix for the city's financial woes that go back decades. He's long called for a more comprehensive solution to the city's mounting deficits, projected at $20 million and $50 million over the next two years.

Republican leaders in Hartford were united in saying they want more details from the cities themselves before any decision is made on municipal aid, or any kind of "bailout" measure.

“We need to take a look at how the city is running itself first before I’m willing to say let’s give money to the city I want to see the books and records of the city. I want to see some financial audit for lack of a better term," said Sen. Len Fasano, the incoming Republican President Pro Tem of the State Senate.

When asked specifically about a hike in sales taxes and using that money for cities like Hartford, Fasano said that doesn't solve structural problems, and added, "all that does is pour more money into the system."

Connecticut's 6.35 percent sales tax is the 11th highest state sales tax in the country, but is only 35th as a total sales tax rate because there aren't local sales tax rates in Connecticut.

For instance, Alabama has the 38th highest state sales tax rate at only four percent, but local sales taxes are on average close to five percent, meaning customers could pay close to ten percent in sales taxes.

Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, who was the pick of his caucus to be the next Speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives, said he's not sure the sales tax proposal is the best idea, but did say something has to be done to help the areas that are struggling.

“We’re losing battles to Boston and New York and to others that have vibrant urban centers. It has to be part of the discussion. I don’t know what the answer is now.”

Lawmakers will start the 2017 Regular Session Wednesday.