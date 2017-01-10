Home Health Care Aid Accused of Stealing Thousands from Elderly Victim

Westport police have arrested a home health care aid who is accused of stealing $12,000 from an elderly client.

Fantasia Best, 30, of Stratford, worked for the elderly victim from October 2015 to April 2016 and used the victim’s ATM card to withdraw money for herself several times, according to police.

Police said they identified Best through help from the victim, as well as from ATM camera footage from the Bank of America at 1815 Post Road East.

Police stopped Best on Jan. 6 and she was held on a $12,000 bond.

She is due in court in Norwalk on Jan. 17 to answer to several charges, including third-degree identity theft, illegal use of credit card and second-degree larceny.