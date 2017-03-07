Honeywell Flies Boy With Autism to Connecticut for Birthday

After the mother of an autistic boy receives a negative letter at the grocery store, Honeywell in Northford decided to invite the family over to their HQ for a fun birthday party.

A boy with autism received a birthday celebration to remember.

Grandy Miller of Skeegan, Michigan, is seven years old and has autism. He loves fire alarms. He has even memorized the many makes and models of them.

When Grandy started making the sound of a fire alarm to feel save, a stranger left a negative note for his mother, Brittany Miller, at their local grocery story in August 2016.

"Buy that kid a muzzle!", the note reads.

The note went viral after Brittany posted it on Facebook, and it has prompted people and companies to be kind.

Honeywell, which makes fire alarms, joined in on the acts of kindness. The Northford-based company flew Grandy and his mother to Connecticut to give him a 7th birthday celebration he would never forget.

“Connected with the mom and from there our distributor from Michigan helped facilitate to bring them here for his birthday to make it extra special,” said Dick Baur, the vice president of sales for Honeywell.

The birthday celebration began with a tour of Honeywell. Grandy checked out the dozens of fire alarm models and tested them out.

North Branford firefighters also visited him so that he could see their firetrucks.

Lastly, Granby was greeted with an old fashioned birthday party: a room filled with balloons, wrapped up toys and a cake in the shape of his favorite type of fire alarm.

“I mean that note was so I guess it was such a shock and it was hurtful at first when I got it but now 8 months later it has been the best blessing in disguise that I could have ever imagine,” the boy's mom said.

Miller and his mom said thank you to all of those who made his birthday a reality -- including the person who wrote the note.