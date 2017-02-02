Hugs, Tears at Sub Base as USS California Returns From Overseas

After months at sea, the crew members of the USS California are back home in the arms of their loved ones.

Damon Pratt is welcoming his son, Josh, home. Josh is fifth generation military.

Pratt said it's a whole other experience being the parent at home.

"I just find it's much harder when you're the family member sitting home not knowing what's going on," he said.

Josh Pratt tells NBC Connecticut he's just proud to keep family tradition alive.

"It feels good that I continue on another generation of being in the military and serving our country."

The USS California traveled about 30,000 nautical miles. It's mission supported national security interests and maritime security operations, making stops at ports in Haakonsvern, Norway; Faslane, Scotland; and Rota, Spain.

"I can't explain to you how great it feels to see everyone again," said Lt. Nicholas Garcia, who was on the USS California.

The sub base was filled with hugs, kisses and tears.

Melissa Brown's husband, Jeremy, hasn't see their baby since he was born.

"He cannot wait. He cannot wait to see how big he's grown," Brown said.