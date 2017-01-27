Hundreds of people in New Haven marched in support of immigrants with hopes their words reach the new leader of the country. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Hundreds March in New Haven in Support of Immigrants

Hundreds of people marched Thursday in New Haven in support of immigrants with hopes their words reach the new leader of the country.

President Donald Trump wasted little time to embark on some of his campaign promises that targeted immigrants and the border with Mexico.

Chanting “Whose country? Our country!” hundreds of people filled the streets of New Haven on Thursday.

“We’re going to fight every day. We’re going to fight every single day,” Jenya Weinreb, of New Haven, said.

Watch Live DC's March for Life to Highlight Gains by Abortion Opponents

They were there in a show of support for immigrants and refugees and said they are proud New Haven is considered a sanctuary city.

“This is a resistance movement that’s coming together to stand up to the unjust, unconscionable, unmoral, and destructive policies of the Trump administration,” Stephen Tomczak, of Wallingford, said.

The group was concerned with recent actions by President Trump, including his effort to crack down on sanctuary cities and to reinforce the southern border with Mexico.

“You can see the hearts out there. You can see the beautiful minds together because people react. When you attack their communities, people are not willing to take more,” Fatima Rojas, of New Haven, said.

Earlier they rallied on the steps of City Hall, holding signs including one that read “Safe Haven.”

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp promised city workers – from police to the schools – would not enforce federal immigration laws.

“Those who represent the city act in support of all residents,” Harp said.

That message was reinforced by police, who credited better community relations for a recent drop in crime.

“We won’t abandon you,“ Assistant Chief Lou Casanova, New Haven Police, said.

The mayor and others are questioning whether it’s legal for President Trump to cut federal funds to sanctuary cities.

New Haven appears to have $15 million to $20 million at risk each year.