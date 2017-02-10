There are hundreds of school delays today, the day after a blizzard brought more than a foot of snow to several Connecticut towns and roads remain slick.

Between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, state police responded to 114 minor crashes and 652 spinouts and stuck vehicles.

Map Snow Totals After Snowstorm Hits Connecticut

AAA, Greater Hartford said they responded to about 100 calls an hour in the greater Hartford area on Thursday.

