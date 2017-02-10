Hundreds of Delays and Closures After Blizzard Dumped Snow on CT | NBC Connecticut
Hundreds of Delays and Closures After Blizzard Dumped Snow on CT

      There are hundreds of school delays today, the day after a blizzard brought more than a foot of snow to several Connecticut towns and roads remain slick. 

      Between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, state police responded to 114 minor crashes and 652 spinouts and stuck vehicles. 

      AAA, Greater Hartford said they responded to about 100 calls an hour in the greater Hartford area on Thursday. 

      Follow NBC Connecticut traffic reporter Hannah Mordoh for the latest on traffic issues.

