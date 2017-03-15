Hundreds of Schools Closed or Delayed Day After Blizzard

Hundreds of school districts are closed or opening late today, the day after a blizzard dumped more than a foot of snow in many towns. Click here to check out an up to the minute list of cancellations.

Non-essential state employees had the day off work Tuesday, but Gov. Dannel Malloy has directed all state employees to return to work today.

"We urge residents to allow for extra travel time today to ensure that they arrive at their destinations safely," Gov. Dannel Malloy said in a statement. "Road conditions may be icy this morning and motorists are reminded to use their winter driving skills--slow down and allow for ?extra space between vehicles. I want to especially thank the road crews as well as the first-responders for the job they have done around-the-clock on behalf of the residents of our state."

While many people will be back to work today, residents are also continuing to cleanup, especially in the northwest corner, where some locations got two feet of snow. Click here to check out snowfall accumulations throughout the state.

If you plan to fly, check ahead with your carrier after hundreds of flights at Bradley International Airport were cancelled yesterday. Metro-North schedules are also affected by yesterday's storm.

We're forecasting mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with blowing snow and temperatures well below normal.

Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures for inland Connecticut will only rise into the middle to upper 20s. Temperatures along the shore will also be on the chilly side with highs near 30 degrees. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 47 degrees for inland Connecticut.

The rest of the work week will remain relatively quite with partly cloudy skies Thursday and mostly sunny skies on Friday.

We're also keeping our eyes on some wintry weather for the weekend. Light snow is expected Saturday morning which will transition to rain showers by the afternoon. Another round of snow showers are expected on Sunday.

Get the full forecast online here.