Hurricane Gert Will Lead to Dangerous Rip Currents at RI Beaches

Hurricane Gert is leading to high surf advisories and strong rip currents for coastal areas of Rhode Island, Long Island, and the Cape.

Waves will be rather large will swells up to 6 feet. Large waves and strong rip currents can be seen as close by as Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Rip currents are currents of water that flow from the beach to the surf zone and can rapidly pull a swimmer out to sea.

If you are ever stuck in a rip current make sure to swing parrellel to the beach until you're eventually out of the current.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts until 8 p.m. Wednesday.