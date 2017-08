Traffic backup on Interstate 95 south near exit 71 in Old Lyme after an accident.

Interstate 95 south has reopened near exit 71 in Old Lyme after a motorcycle crash, according to state police.

Police said the crash involved a car and a motorcycle and injuries were reported.

The highway was closed while police investigated but reopened as of 5:30 p.m. There were residual traffic delays in the area.

More information was not immediately available.