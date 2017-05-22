ICE Detains Imam from New Haven Mosque

Agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have detained an imam from a New Haven mosque on a deportation order issued last year.

Officials from Majid Al-Islam Mosque said Imam Hasiz Hannan was detained and that the members of the mosque are distraught. They added that Hannan is an important member of the New Haven community.

Hannan, who is from Pakistan, was detained Friday and federal officials said he was previously convicted on federal charges.

“On May 19, ICE officers arrested Hafiz Abdul Hannan, a citizen of Pakistan, at his residence in New Haven, Connecticut, on an outstanding final order of removal (deportation order) issued by an immigration judge in March 2016. Hannan has a previous federal conviction for committing fraud in his immigration documents. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States,” Shawn Neudauer, ICE spokesman, New England, said.







