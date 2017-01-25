State police say ice flew off of a car driving on I-84 near Willington Wednesday and shattered the windshield of another vehicle traveling behind.

It was a scary moment for a woman driving on Interstate 84 when ice that blew off a vehicle in front of her smashed into her windshield and shattered it, state police said.

State police said the incident happened Wednesday morning while the driver was traveling in the Willington area. The force of the ice hitting the windshield caused the glass to shatter and fall into the car’s passenger seat. Fortunately, no one was in the passenger seat at the time.

The driver as shaken up but uninjured, according to the trooper who responded to the call.

Drivers in Connecticut face fines under state law if they fail to clear off their car. The driver could be fined $75 for a vehicle that is not cleared. Fines can be up to $1,000 for passenger cars and small trucks, and up to $1,250 for commercial vehicles if ice or snow launches off a vehicle and injuries someone or damages property.