Ice Flying Off Cars and Hitting Windshields

An NBC Connecticut news vehicle was traveling on Route 9 in Farmington behind an 18-wheeler with ice and snow on the top of the trailer.

A sheet of ice from the top of the truck flew off, right onto the windshield. The snow and ice left a cloud of white, which left the crew briefly unable to see the roadway.

The crew and vehicle were fine, but it was a harsh reminder of the importance of removing ice and snow from vehicles.

Some weren’t as lucky: Sandi Brunet of Woodbridge sent NBC Connecticut a photo after one of her loved ones had a piece of ice hit their car along I-95 in Old Saybrook, cracking their windshield.

It was a sight others had seen, as well.

“When I left work I had seen a vehicle and also a tractor trailer lose the pieces of loose ice flying around and people are trying to dodge it go around it,” said Lester Puzio of West Hartford.

Some drivers tell us they take extra precautions to avoid a similar situation.

“If I see that someone didn’t clean up the snow from the top, I just slow down and like try to go as far as I can,” said Paulina Pawlak of New Britain.

It is the law to remove snow and ice from your vehicle before driving in it.

If you don’t, you could face at least a $75 fine. If it causes and accident, damages another vehicle, or hurts someone, you could face up to a $1,000 fine. Commercial vehicles could face up to a $1,250 fine.