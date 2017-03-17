Ice Missile Shatters Tractor Trailer Windshield on Route 6 in Andover

An ice missile that flew off another vehicle smashed through a tractor trailer windshield in Andover on Friday.

While it's been three days since the major snow storm that left up to two feet of snow in some parts of the state, flying ice from uncleaned cars are hitting other vehicles on the road, state police said.

Ice came flying off a car traveling westbound on Route 6 in Andover and smashed through the windshield of the tractor trailer driving east.

Police are asking people to clear all the ice and snow from their vehicles.