Ice and Rain Tomorrow Followed by Snow on Thursday

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued two First Alerts for wintry weather on Tuesday and Thursday.

There are no weather issues for today. Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the middle 30s inland and near 40 at the shore.

The first weather system moves in tomorrow morning, resulting in freezing rain for inland Connecticut and a cold rain for coastal areas. Freezing rain will transition over to plain rain from south to north with the longest icing occuring in the northern hills.

Winter weather advisories have been posted for northern Connecticut where the icing is expected to last the longest.

Freezing rain will likely lead to issues on the roads which could result in school delays and cancellations. You can find an updated list of school cancellations and delays by clicking here.

Showers continue into Wednesday with mild temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to middle 50s.

Then our attention turns to the potential for a much bigger storm on Thursday. Confidence is increasing for light to moderate snow statewide. There is still some uncertainty as to where exactly the storm will track. The setup shown below which the majority of our computer models are showing would result in plowable snow for the entire state.

Another possibility is for the storm to track further south which would result in light snow with little to no accumulations. We will continue to fine tune the forecast. Check back on the NBC Connecticut app for updates.