Mass Highways Shut Down After Several Crashes

Ryan DeRoo captured this video where more than 30 cars were involved in a crash on Route 128 in Wakefield, Mass., on Wednesday morning. There were no injuries.

Viewer Video: More Than 30 Cars Involved in Wakefield Crash

Icy conditions are resulting in a treacherous commute for drivers Wednesday morning, with multiple crashes reported on highways across the region.

Northbound lanes at Route 128 northbound at Exit 29 in Wakefield, Massachusetts were shut down after more than 50 vehicles were involved in a major crash.

Wakefield's fire chief tells us that eight people were taken to local hospitals for various injuries, but none were life-threatening. State police say about 30 vehicles were towed.

Massachusetts State Police are urging motorists to avoid the area, with delays of over an hour expected. All lanes have since been reopened.

State police say multiple ramps on Interstate 93 and the Mass. Pike are also being shut down or at a complete standstill. They say that back road alternatives are also icy.

Just after 8 a.m., Governor Charlie Baker declared a two hour delay for non-emergency state employees as crews responded to icy road conditions and highway closures.

Newton fire officials have reported over 12 accidents in Newton, Massachusetts on Wednesday morning. One minor was reportedly injured in an seven-car crash on Route 128.

In Methuen, 30 vehicles were involved in a major crash on on I-93 at 1-495 around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The crash has since been cleared.

In Melrose, police confirm a school bus carrying students was involved in a crash on Youle Street just before 7:30 a.m. No one was injured.

The Leverett Connector outbound has been shut down after a major crash. The northbound lane was closed on the Zakim Bridge and has since reopened.

Elliot Street Bridge has been shut down in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

I-93 northbound has been hit with a seven-car pileup in Medford, Massachusetts and a 10-car crash in Woburn, Massachusetts.

At least four cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 495 northbound at West Main Street in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

An overturned tractor trailer is leaking fuel on the Mass Pike eastbound before Route 122 in Milbury. Several lanes have been reportedly closed.

At least nine cars are involved in crashes and spinouts on Route 128 near the Mass Pike in Weston, Massachusetts. The northbound lane has been shut down north of I-93.

A spinout crash on Route 3 southbound at I-495 in Lowell, Massachusetts is also causing delays.

Wellesley police report that there are multiple traffic crashes on Route 9 east near Cedar Street.

A 15-car pileup has been confirmed westbound on Storrow Drive, and the ramp has been shut down both ways at Charlesgate.

The Mass Ave bridge was shut down in both directions due to ice and accidents as well.

The Boston Police Department reports that there are over a dozen multi-car accidents involving 10 or more cars scattered all across the city. Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

Meanwhile, Boston Public Schools says its school buses may be late arriving to school Wednesday morning due to icy conditions.