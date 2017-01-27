Immigration Activists Aim to Push Back Against Trump Actions

Syrian refugees, undocumented immigrants, and elected officials made their sentiments clear when it comes to the executive actions made by President Donald Trump in his first full week in office.

They don't like it and they are going to fight back.

On the issues of crackdowns on sanctuary cities, the ban of immigrants and refugees from some Arab nations, and the possible removal of protections from people who came to America as children but haven't reached citizenship, they were all represented at the State Capitol.

“The process for coming here took about eight months and we went through six interviews," said Maher Al-Kalaf through an interpreter. "Each one was about four hours, so it was a kind of tiring process coming here.”

Maher came to the United States with his wife and six children, after escaping from Syria during its Civil War.

Supporters of his family said Connecticut needs to remain a haven for families and keep welcoming them. Maher said he was just looking for a better life.

“The main reason for coming here is to find peace, security, and education for the kids," he said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal described Trump's executive orders as being, "contrary to American values and American constitutional law."

On his order condemning what are known as , "sanctuary cities," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the city hasn't violated any federal laws, but said police will not work to detain undocumented immigrants just because they reside in Hartford.

He said, "We will not be bullied into enforcing policies that are unconstitutional or will make us less safe."

One counter protester, who wouldn't give his full name, held up a sign across from where Trump protesters were in Hartford. He said when he heard about the rally, he thought it was important to make sure that people knew not everyone in Connecticut was against Trump's orders.

Kevin said, “I don’t believe that we should be able to choose that we can enforce some laws but not others.”

Eric Cruz Lopez says he's trying to live the American dream. Born in Mexico, he made his way to America when he was seven years old with his mother. He says he hoped Connecticut lawmakers continue to stand up to Trump, to allow him and his family to remain in Bridgeport.

“I want to know that my community is going to be safe. I want to know that I’m going to be safe and I don’t just care for undocumented immigrants. I care for the rest of my communities in Connecticut and across this country.”