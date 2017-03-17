Inaugural Class at Quinnipiac’s School of Medicine Celebrates Match Day

The match ceremony Friday morning was especially memorable for an engaged couple learning they both were assigned to residencies at UConn.

For Alyson Cunningham of West Hartford, a residency assignment isn’t the only match she’ll leave with from the Frank H. Netter School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University.

“We met in class, we were good friends,” Cunningham said. “We were studying together and we just became a big part of each other’s lives.”

Cunningham met her fiancé Venkat Subramanyam during their second semester at Quinnipiac and Friday morning they were hoping to be placed in the same city as part of the National Resident Matching Program.

“In the application process you indicate you’re matching with another significant other,” Subramanyam said. “So we were fortunate to have interviews at a lot of the same places.”

As the nearly 60 medical students from the inaugural class at the Netter School of Medicine learned where they’re going, Cunningham and Subramanyam opened each other’s envelopes.

“Just relief and excitement all mixed together,” Cunningham said.

“It’s all kind of a blur now,” Subramanyam said.

Both found out they are staying in state for their residencies at the University of Connecticut. She’s in the general surgery program and he’s in emergency medicine.

“Looking forward to being able to serve Connecticut and the greater Hartford community,” Subramanyam said.

The couple was joined by both their families on this special day.

“I have no words to express my happiness, it’s the best day a parent can ask for, they worked hard for it,” said Venkat’s mom Anu Subramanyam.

The celebration continues with their engagement party on Satudray, where they can look forward to the next chapter of their lives and reflect on the one coming to a close.

“I think just having a partner that you find to be able to go through school with and the rest of your life with really made it a lot easier on both of us,” Subramanyam said. “So we’re really fortunate.”