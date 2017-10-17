Injured Man Found in Ansonia After Vehicle Flees Attempted Burglary Scene: Police - NBC Connecticut
OLY-CT

Injured Man Found in Ansonia After Vehicle Flees Attempted Burglary Scene: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Injured Man Found in Ansonia After Vehicle Flees Attempted Burglary Scene: Police
    NBC Connecticut

    An injured man was found on Main Street in Ansonia early Tuesday morning, and police are investigating whether he is connected to an attempted burglary at the Ansonia Mini-Mart.

    Police said they responded to a report of someone trying to break into the store at 147 Main Street around 3:30 a.m. The first officer on scene observed a van speeding away from the scene and found a man down in the road.

    The man was suffering a head injury and was rushed to the hospital. Police are trying to determine if the man is connected to the van.

    The vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away. It had been reported stolen out of Bridgeport.

    Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Officers spotted a van speeding away from the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.

    Published 5 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices