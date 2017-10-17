An injured man was found on Main Street in Ansonia early Tuesday morning, and police are investigating whether he is connected to an attempted burglary at the Ansonia Mini-Mart.

Police said they responded to a report of someone trying to break into the store at 147 Main Street around 3:30 a.m. The first officer on scene observed a van speeding away from the scene and found a man down in the road.

The man was suffering a head injury and was rushed to the hospital. Police are trying to determine if the man is connected to the van.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away. It had been reported stolen out of Bridgeport.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Officers spotted a van speeding away from the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.