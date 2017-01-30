Insurance Companies Say Nathan Carman's Boat Was Altered

Two insurance companies said in a court filing that they should not pay for Nathan Carman's $85,000 claim because his boat was altered and made unsafe.

National Liability & Fire Insurance Co. and Boat Owners Association of the United States have asked for a declaratory judgment in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island.

According to court filings, Carmen removed the boat's structural bulkheads, trim tabs and "the day before the boat sank (Carman) opened four half dollar-sized holes in the hull near the waterline and attemped on his own to fill them, which was not satisfactory."

On Sept. 18, Nathan Carman, 22, and his mother Linda Carman, 54, were reported missing after heading out on a fishing trip with the boat named Chicken Pox and failing to return from the waters off Point Judith in Rhode Island.

The companies rejected the claim after a naval architect and marine surveyor assessed the boat's alterations, saying that Carman "knew his boat was unseaworthy when it departed Ram Point Marina," the filing alleges.

On Sept. 24, the U.S. Coast Guard suspends the search for the mother and son after six days. The Coast Guard searched an area near Block Island, a search that expanded through 62,000 square miles. The search expanded from the coast of Rhode Island to New York and as far as New Jersey.

On Sept. 25, Nathan Carman was found alive on a life raft by a Chinese freighter called Orient Lucky about 115 nautical miles off Martha's Vineyard. The man was wearing a life vest and had an emergency bag of food and water. There was no sign of his mother, Linda Carman.

He is interviewed by the U.S. Coast Guard via telelphone.

On Sept. 26, Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Groll said during a news conference that the chances of Linda Carman surviving are minimal.

On Sept. 27, Nathan Carman arrived in Boston after he was missing at sea for a week. He said he heard a "funny noise" coming from the boat's engine compartment and when he went to go look, it was filling up with water.

On the same day, a search warrant was issued for Nathan Carman's Vermont home.

On Sept. 28, police release the search warrant affidavit into Nathan Carman's home. The search warrant affidavit reads that police "believe that evidence relating to the crime of RIGL 46-22-9.3 {Operating so as to endanger, resulting in the death} will be located inside Nathan's residence located at 3034 Fort Bridgemon Road in Vernon, Vermont."

A friend of the family told investigators that Linda Carman said the pair was going fishing at Striper Rock, which is located approximately 20 miles off of the Block Island shoreline, according to the affidavit.

However, another witness told police that Nathan Carman said they were going fishing at the Canyons, which is approximately 100 miles off the Block Island shore, the affidavit reads.

When Carman was rescued about 100 miles off shore of Martha's Vineyard, he told investigators he and his mother were fishing on the Block Canyon for tuna, but his mother was never found, the affidavit said.

Sources close to the investigation also said that Nathan Carman is a person of interest into his wealthy grandfather's homicide in 2013.