Iwo Jima Survivor Buys Flag to Raise at Memorial in Newington

George Caron, a U.S. Marine who fought on Iwo Jima, wanted nothing more than to be at a ceremony to change out the custom made flag at the Iwo Jima Memorial in Newington on Thursday.

The 95-year-old didn't mind the 95-degree weather either.

Caron and his wife, Lois, helped raise money to build the memorial and they purchased the special 48-star American flag now flying above it.

"George is here and he's quite ill, but when he wanted to buy the flag again and hopefully we can continue that because it needs to be replaces, as you can see," Lois Caron said.

Newington firefighters change the flag at the Iwo Jima Memorial every year.

"Some of us are National Guardists ourselves and we just love coming out here to participate for the town and for all our veterans out there," Scott Whelan, a Newington firefighter, said.

Some came to support Caron and his fellow Marines as well.

"To me, it's an expression of life and love and loyalty and dedication to the Marine Corps and all they've done for our country," John Valentine, Caron's neighbor, said.