J.C. Penney will be closing 138 stores, including one in Connecticut.

The company announced today that it will be closing the J.C. Penney at Connecticut Post Mall in Milford.

Most of the store closings will happen in June, according to a news release from the company, and the 138 closures will affect around 5,000 positions nationwide.

“JCPenney is in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the Company for esteemed leaders. Additionally, JCPenney will provide outplacement support services for those eligible associates who will be leaving the Company,” a news release states.

Most of the stores that are closing will begin the liquidation process on April 17.

There are seven other J.C. Penney locations in the state, including at Westfarms mall in Farmington, Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, Torrington Commons in Torrington, Crystal Mall in Waterford Danbury Fair Mall in Danbury, Westfield Mall in Trumbull and the Shoppes at Buckland Hills.