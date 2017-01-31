The JCC of Greater New Haven in Woodbridge was evacuated due to a bomb threat Tuesday.

The JCC of Greater New Haven in Woodbridge has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to JCC officials.

Judy Diamondstein of the JCC/Jewish Federation confirmed the building had been evacuated shortly before noon Tuesday.

Emergency crews are responding. No other information was immediately available.

This is the second time a bomb threat forced an evacuation of the community center this month – on Jan. 18 the center was one of many Jewish community centers in 17 states received bomb threats. In that case emergency responders found no real threat to the Woodbridge location.

