JCC of Greater New Haven Evacuated After Second Bomb Threat This Month | NBC Connecticut
JCC of Greater New Haven Evacuated After Second Bomb Threat This Month

    The JCC of Greater New Haven in Woodbridge was evacuated due to a bomb threat Tuesday.

    The JCC of Greater New Haven in Woodbridge has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to JCC officials.

    Judy Diamondstein of the JCC/Jewish Federation confirmed the building had been evacuated shortly before noon Tuesday.

    Emergency crews are responding. No other information was immediately available.

    This is the second time a bomb threat forced an evacuation of the community center this month – on Jan. 18 the center was one of many Jewish community centers in 17 states received bomb threats. In that case emergency responders found no real threat to the Woodbridge location.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

