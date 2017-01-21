First Alert Issued for Next Week's Nor'easter

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for Monday as a Nor’easter moves through New England.

The weekend looks mild with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 through the weekend, well above the average of 34 degrees in Hartford this time of year.

Sunday night into Monday most of the state will begin seeing rain and sleet, possibly a wintry mix in the hill towns. The shoreline will see rain and maybe some sleet. The rain will be heavy at times.

The chances for a significant storm are increasing for the Monday/Tuesday time frame. Right now we're forecasting heavy rain for most of the state with the potential for a wintry mix in the northwest corner. While the heavy rain won't totally alleviate the drought it will definitely help.

In addition to the heavy rain and wintry mix, winds could really whip and a high wind alert has been issued for the shoreline starting Sunday night through Monday night.

We're forecasting sustained winds gusting 40-40 miles per hour, perhaps up to 60 mile per hour gusts along the shoreline. This could cause tree limbs to fall which may lead to power issues.

For a more in depth and meteorological explanation of the storm check out Ryan Hanrahans latest article on Ryan's Radar.