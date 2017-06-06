A Victorian-era ghost town nestled in the Moodus section of East Haddam is currently on the market for $1.9 million. The Village of Johnsonville has been on the market for years and desolate for decades. In 2014, the ghost town was originally marketed for $800,000 and sold for $1.9 million at a worldwide auction in October. However, the transaction was never completed. Johnsonville is 62 acres situated between two state parks and has been desolate for decades. The town has a barn, a former bank and post office, a general store, a school, a church, a restaurant and several homes. William Raveis realtor Sherri Milkie says, "All with extraordinary views of a fabulous lake with a breathtaking waterfall." Milkie writes that the village was "once a thriving mill community" before becoming a Victorian-era tourist attraction. For more information, please visit the William Raveis website.