Jordan Spieth to Play in Travelers Championship

Pro golfer Jordan Spieth is coming to Connecticut to play in the Travelers tournament.

This will be the debut at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell for the two-time major champion who is currently number 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

"Jordan has quickly become one of golf’s biggest stars,” Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said in a statement.

“Having Jordan here for the first time definitely adds a level of excitement to our tournament,” Grube said.

Spieth, a 23-year-old from Dallas, is a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour and was named the tour’s player of the year in 2015.

Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jim Furyk and Russell Knox, the 2016 Travelers Championship winner, will also play.

The 2017 Travelers Championship will be held June 19 to 25. Learn more here on this year’s tournament.



