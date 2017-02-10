Joshua Komisarjevsky Seeks New Trial

One of the two men convicted in the slayings of a mother and her two daughters during a home invasion in Cheshire is seeking a new trial and a brief was filed with the appellate clerk, according to court officials.

Thirty-six-year-old Joshua Komisarjevsky and 52-year-old Steven Hayes were sentenced to death for killing Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her two daughters, Hayley and Michaela Petit, but their sentences were changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole after the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty violated the state constitution's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Komisarjevsky and Hayes were serving their sentences in Connecticut, but they were transferred to maximum security prisons run by the Pennsylvania Department of Correction, according to officials with the Connecticut Department of Correction.

Both were sentenced to serve six consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of release and will be housed out of state for an indefinite period of time, according to state officials.