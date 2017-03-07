Jurors in the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial returned to court Tuesday morning after being dismissed for the day on Monday after defense attorneys said they had new evidence that could help their client.

The first witness of the day was Boston police Sgt. Detective Daniel Duff, who was in charge of taking photos of the 2012 crime scene. The graphic photos included one of the BMW the victims were in when they were shot at a South End stoplight.

Prosecutors accuse Hernandez of fatally shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado as he rode in a silver Toyota 4Runner. One of the victim's family members left the courtroom after becoming distraught when she saw photos of bullets and blood near the BMW.

After jurors were dismissed for the day on Monday, the judge heard testimony from a street sweeper who was at the scene of the crime.

Hernandez's attorneys said the man, Warren McMaster, is telling a different story than what he told police, saying his rights were violated.

McMaster told the judge he was threatened by police detectives when he was interviewed after the double murder.

He also claimed he passed right by the crime scene, telling investigators he saw a white SUV with a woman in the area. That description does not match Hernandez.

Defense attorneys questioned police detectives Monday, trying to prove it's possible McMaster's story is true because there is no evidence proving otherwise.

Choosing not to halt the trial as he considers the motion, the judge took the defense team's motion to dismiss under advisement and has yet to issue a ruling.