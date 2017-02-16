A juvenile stole a pizza delivery driver’s car in Stamford, led police on a chase on Interstate 95, crashed it in a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot and ran across Metro-North tracks Wednesday night, according to police.

The pizza delivery driver contacted police just before 7 p.m. Wednesday to report that his 1999 Honda Civic had been stolen from Henry Street. Police said the left the keys in the vehicle while he was making the delivery.

Police responded and Officer Richard Dabrowski saw the stolen vehicle on Interstate 95 northbound within minutes and tried to pull the vehicle over, but they said the driver did not stop and Stamford police chased the car into Darien, until the driver pulled off the highway at exit 11.

While driving back to Stamford, Oficer Anna Futyma saw an accident in the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts at 967 Post Road in Darien and noticed that one of the car’s in the crash was the stolen vehicle, police said.

A witness said the suspects ran from the car after hitting a parked, unoccupied vehicle and ran to the train station platform and across the tracks, police said.

Stamford police, Darien police, state police and MTA police units set up a perimeter on the area and arrested juvenile subject.