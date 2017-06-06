Juvenile in Stolen Car Strikes Officer in Hebron: Police

A juvenile driving in a stolen car struck a Manchester police officer in Hebron on Tuesday night, police said.

A Hebron Resident Trooper was assisting Manchester officers take a juvenile into custody in the area of East Street in Hebron, state police said.

The juvenile appeared on East Street driving a 2001 Mercedes E320, which was reported stolen in Manchester.

A Manchester officer tried to box the car in a private driveway, but the juvenile backed the vehicle up, then drove forward, striking the officer's door and causing minor injury to the officer, state troopers said.

The officer was in uniform and standing between the open car door and the driver's compartment of the unmarked police vehicle, police said.

The juvenile took off at a high rate of speed onto I-384 west, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle involved, a 2001 Mercedes E320 color black bearing CT AH98067 plates, is asked to contact Troop K at (860) 465-5400.