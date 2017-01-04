Kmart in Cromwell to Close in March

The Kmart in Cromwell is one of 150 Kmart or Sears locations that will be closing this spring, according to company officials.

Sears Holdings announced Wednesday that it would be closing 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores in the spring. The company had previously announced closures at 30 other Kmart locations and 16 Sears stores. Liquidation sales will begin Friday, Jan. 6.

The Cromwell location, located at 45 Shunpike Road, will close in mid-March.

Sears said the move was part of a strategic plan to close unprofitable stores as it evaluates store space and productivity.

“Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around,” the company said in a statement. “But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success.”

Company officials did not release how many employees would be affected by the Cromwell closure. All employees will be eligible for severance and can apply for open positions at other Sears or Kmart locations.

The Sears store in Enfield is also slated for closure.