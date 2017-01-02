La Petite France Bakery in West Hartford is closing its doors after seven years of serving up French pastries, according to a post on the bakery’s Facebook page.

In the post, the owners announced they would be closing the bakery and cafe, located at 967 Farmington Ave., on Jan. 12, and thanked the community for its support.

Owner Alexandra Litor will be starting a new career as a yoga instructor.

La Petite France was featured on NBC Connecticut's The Feast in 2013.

Feast: La Petite France A little taste of Paris right in West Hartford at La Petite France. (Published Thursday, March 28, 2013)

For more information visit the bakery's Facebook page.