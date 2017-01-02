La Petite France in West Hartford Closing After Seven Years | NBC Connecticut
La Petite France in West Hartford Closing After Seven Years

    La Petite France in a 2013 file photo

    La Petite France Bakery in West Hartford is closing its doors after seven years of serving up French pastries, according to a post on the bakery’s Facebook page.

    In the post, the owners announced they would be closing the bakery and cafe, located at 967 Farmington Ave., on Jan. 12, and thanked the community for its support.

    Owner Alexandra Litor will be starting a new career as a yoga instructor.

    La Petite France was featured on NBC Connecticut's The Feast in 2013.

    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

