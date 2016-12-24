Last-Minute Shoppers Enjoy Holiday Sales at Clinton Crossing

With Christmas Eve and the first day of Chanukah Saturday, thousands of last-minute shoppers at Clinton Crossing are scooping up last-minute bargains.

Signs for percentages off fill dozens of storefronts.

Craig Poulley, who's in from England visiting his cousins, is enjoying the deals.

“We're going into all of the shops, saying to the kids 'what do you like,' and then persuading them out so that we can buy it for them for Christmas,” he said.

He's not alone. Management at Clinton Crossing said with the mild weather and the holiday inching up, they're seeing a lot of procrastinating purchasers.

“We can see anywhere between 10,000 to 15,000 (people a day),” said General Manager Christopher Durant.

But that often means shoplifters are out in full force.

Clinton police said they've seen a number of car break-ins and theft in retail stores. They're working on four larceny cases from the past few days, according to Cpl. Craig Lee.

“Thanksgiving right through Christmas every year we seem to see a rash in retail theft,” Lee said.

Police said especially in these last days before Christmas and Chanukah, if someone sees something suspicious, let them know. They advise shoppers to be aware of their surroundings and make sure presents aren’t visible in an unoccupied car.

But many are in the spirit of giving.

"My husband bought me so many gifts and they're piled up in the living room all wrapped. I figured I better buy him a couple more,” said June Merwin of Clinton.

Poulley is even using the sales to get all his gifts home. “We will buy an extra suitcase. But don't tell customs!"

A Rasmussen Reports study said 20 percent of men are last minute shoppers this Christmas -- double the amount of females who wait until the last minute.

"I didn't just start (shopping) today. I started some weeks ago but, you know – today is – OK I started today,” laughed Antonio Powell, of Waterbury.

He’s in good company.

“Waiting for that last check right before Christmas,” said Steven Nunez of Bristol.

“Never prepared to spend money, but it’s part of the game,” said David Romine of Groton.

This game is last-minute shopping and these men know how to play.

But according to Rasmussen, they’re also planning to spend more than women compared to last year.

“Especially for my wife, what do I get her? She made this cool sweater for me so I have to get her the best,” Nunez said

“My daughter wants the world... just got paid it, so now we're out (shopping),” Romine said.

On the day before Christmas Eve these men are feeling the pressure. But don't expect them to change their ways.

“I do it every year,” Powell said. “Every year!”