Lawmakers Pass Bill Regulating Ridesharing Services

Connecticut lawmakers have passed a bill that creates a new regulatory system for transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft and also modifies some taxi and livery service regulations.

HB 7126 lays out everything from market entry requirements to service standards, insurance requirements, hiring practices, and driver requirements.

The state Senate voted in favor of the bill Tuesday 28 to 8. The House had previously approved it.

Lyft spokesman Scott Coriell released the following statement on the bill:

"This bill will allow ridesharing services like Lyft to expand in Connecticut, which will bring increased transportation options, earning potential, and economic activity to individuals and communities around the state. We'd especially like to thank Senators Larson, Leone, Boucher and Linares for their hard work to get this bill through the Senate, and we look forward to the Governor signing it into law."

Uber General Manager Matthew Powers also released as statement:

"Today's bipartisan action by the Connecticut Senate is a monumental step forward to maintaining safe, affordable and reliable transportation for riders and flexible economic opportunities for drivers. Uber looks forward to continuing to work with Governor Malloy in anticipation of the signing of this important bill, which would make Connecticut the 42nd state to enact comprehensive ridesharing legislation."

During public testimony regarding the bill in March, Ace Taxi Service and Ace Transportation owner Michael Olschafskie expressed concerns that the legislation would make it difficult for traditional companies to compete with the new model of the transportation network companies.

Some amendments were made to the original bill to allow more flexibility for these traditional models.

The bill still needs to be approved by the governor.